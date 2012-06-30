Steven Whittaker signs for Norwich after leaving Rangers

Whittaker has won every honour in Scotland

Norwich City have signed Scotland international defender Steven Whittaker, who rejected a contract transfer at Rangers.

The 28-year-old objected to his transfer from the old Rangers to the newco and claimed to be a free agent.

Canaries manager Chris Hughton said: "Sometimes it is time to move on to a different club, and go there with a lot of enthusiasm."

Steven Whittaker factfile 140 league starts for Rangers

19 goals

15 Scotland caps

Whittaker said: "I'm looking forward to the challenge of the Premier League."

He will become Hughton's first recruit at Carrow Road and will sign a four-year contract, subject to international clearance being received from the Scottish Football Association.

Whittaker was one of two players, along with Steven Naismith, who issued statements through their lawyers saying they did not want to transfer to the newco.

The Charles Green-led consortium that bought Rangers's assets disputes the claim the players are free agents, and says it will take legal action to block any move.

Whittaker won three Scottish Premier League titles, two Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups with Rangers, as well as another League Cup with Hibernian in 2007.

He signed a new five-year contract with Rangers in July.

Whittaker became the first of the nine players who have rejected a switch of their contracts to the newco Rangers to be officially announced as a signing by another club.

He was quickly followed by Kyle Lafferty, with Swiss club Sion saying they had signed the Northern Ireland striker.

Midfielder Jamie Ness is believed to have agreed to sign for Stoke City, who have reportedly joined Everton in expressing an interest in Scotland striker Steven Naismith.