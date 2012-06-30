Euro 2012: Michel Platini defends Samir Nasri over journalist row

Uefa president Michel Platini has defended Samir Nasri after the France forward swore at a journalist during an argument.

Platini also said suggestions that Nasri could be banned for two years by France are ridiculous.

Former France captain Platini said: "If I got suspended every time I insulted a journalist I wouldn't have many caps.

"What he deserves? I have heard talk of a two-year suspension but that's absolutely ludicrous."

The Manchester City player had gesticulated angrily to the stands following his equaliser in France's opening game, a 1-1 draw against England. His reaction of putting his finger to his lips was believed to have been aimed at the French media.

He then became involved in a heated exchange of words with a journalist following France's quarter-final exit to Spain.

The clash occurred in the Donbass Arena after the 24-year-old was asked for his reaction to the result.

Nasri reportedly called the journalist a "son of a bitch" and repeatedly complained about the media's behaviour.

The former Arsenal player, a substitute in the game, added: "There, now you'll be able to say I've been badly brought up."

After that incident, Nasri wrote on his Twitter page: "The supporters and in particular children should know that I regret that my language may have shocked them.

"I love the France team, football and I have a profound respect for the fans."

Nasri did not apologise to the reporter, only adding: "It's a personal matter between some journalists and me. I will explain further when the time comes."

The French Football Federation is due to meet next week to discuss Nasri's case.