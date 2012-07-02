Danny Murphy 'promised regular football' by Blackburn Rovers

Danny Murphy says regular first-team football was the main reason for his decision to join Blackburn Rovers.

The former England international, 35, ended his five-year spell at Fulham to try to help Rovers back into the Premier League at the first attempt.

He told BBC North West Tonight: "Ultimately it was about the role I was going to play and the fact that I was going to be an influential figure."

Midfielder Murphy has at Ewood Park.

The former Liverpool and Tottenham man continued: "The worry was that if I went anywhere else, I wouldn't be playing as many games as I would like.

"I've always been someone that's loved playing. Near the end of your career, it's more important than ever.

Danny Murphy factfile Came through the successful youth system at Crewe Alexandra

Has made more than 700 appearances at club level for Crewe, Liverpool, Charlton, Tottenham and Fulham

Was part of the Liverpool team that won three cup competitions in 2001

Won nine full England caps, the last coming in 2003

"In the Championship, there are so many games and maybe I won't be able to play them all, I don't know.

"But looking at my playing record over the past few years, I've missed very few games and I still feel good."

Murphy enjoyed a prolonged spell of success with Fulham, scoring the goal that saved them from relegation to the second tier in 2008 and leading them to a series of mid-table finishes in the top flight.

He was also captain of the side that reached the Europa League final in 2010, eventually losing 2-1 to Atletico Madrid.

But he recognised that changes at Fulham were likely and admitted that the time was right for him to leave Craven Cottage.

"Fulham is evolving a little bit, we had an older squad and there are going to be some changes," he said.

"After the wonderful five years I've had there, it was better to leave on a positive note, rather than sit about for a year or two watching the other lads play and me thinking I could still be doing it."

Now the challenge for Murphy is to try to win promotion back to the Premier League with Blackburn, and help to rebuild the often fractious relationship between the club and its supporters.

"Looking at the squad, it's still got bundles of quality in there," continued Murphy. "Of course they were disappointed after being relegated last season and the fans will be disappointed.

"But there's no better way to get the fans back in than making some good signings, playing the right way and winning games."