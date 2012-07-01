BBC experts preview Euro 2012 final

BBC experts Gianluca Vialli, Martin Keown and Jurgen Klinsmann discuss whether Italy or Spain will be victorious in the final of Euro 2012.

The two countries, who played out a 1-1 draw in the group stage of the tournament, will go head to head in Kiev's Olympic Stadium on Sunday evening for the right to lift the Henri Delaunay trophy.

Watch coverage of the match on BBC One, BBC One HD and the BBC Sport website from 1900 BST.

Available to UK users only

