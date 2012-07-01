Sunday's Scottish gossip

Scottish newspaper gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Rangers manager Walter Smith fears that football in Scotland is heading for freefall without an Ibrox side in the top flight. Full story: Sunday Mail

There will be no vote at the Scottish Football League's Tuesday meeting on proposals to accept a newco Rangers because it is unclear what percentage is required to pass a decision. Full story: Sunday Mail

The Scottish Premier League will move to create an SPL2 if the SFL do not allow a new Rangers to parachute into the First Division. (Sunday Times)

SPL clubs are worried that Sky will cancel their five-year TV deal worth £80m if the top flight went without a Rangers team for more than a season. (Sunday Times)

Goalkeeper Fraser Forster has agreed a four-year contract with Celtic after two seasons on loan at the Scottish champions. (Sun)

Scotland striker Kevin Kyle will begin pre-season training with Dunfermline this week. (Various)

Derby midfielder Lee Croft is to return to St Johnstone on a season-long loan deal. (Sunday Mail)

Grant Murray is on the brink of becoming player/manager at Raith Rovers. (Various)

Henry McLeish, authour of a 2010 report on Scottish football, wants chairmen and fans to put aside their frustration and see the "bigger picture" when it comes to proposed restructuring of the leagues and admitting a new Rangers. (Scotland on Sunday)

New Birmingham manager Lee Clark is determined to stop Scottish winger Chris Burke leaving for Norwich. (Sunday Mail)

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story