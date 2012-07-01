Sunday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Rangers manager Walter Smith fears that football in Scotland is heading for freefall without an Ibrox side in the top flight. Full story: Sunday Mail

There will be no vote at the Scottish Football League's Tuesday meeting on proposals to accept a newco Rangers because it is unclear what percentage is required to pass a decision. Full story: Sunday Mail

The Scottish Premier League will move to create an SPL2 if the SFL do not allow a new Rangers to parachute into the First Division. (Sunday Times)

SPL clubs are worried that Sky will cancel their five-year TV deal worth £80m if the top flight went without a Rangers team for more than a season. (Sunday Times)

Goalkeeper Fraser Forster has agreed a four-year contract with Celtic after two seasons on loan at the Scottish champions. (Sun)

Scotland striker Kevin Kyle will begin pre-season training with Dunfermline this week. (Various)

Derby midfielder Lee Croft is to return to St Johnstone on a season-long loan deal. (Sunday Mail)

Grant Murray is on the brink of becoming player/manager at Raith Rovers. (Various)

Henry McLeish, authour of a 2010 report on Scottish football, wants chairmen and fans to put aside their frustration and see the "bigger picture" when it comes to proposed restructuring of the leagues and admitting a new Rangers. (Scotland on Sunday)

New Birmingham manager Lee Clark is determined to stop Scottish winger Chris Burke leaving for Norwich. (Sunday Mail)