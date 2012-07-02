Hibernian sign former Partick midfielder Paul Cairney

Midfielder Paul Cairney has joined Hibernian on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old has been with Partick Thistle for the last three seasons, having started his senior career at Queen's Park.

"It's absolutely amazing to sign for Hibernian," Cairney told the club website. "It's definitely the highlight of my career so far.

"But this is just the start. I want to show Hibs fans what I'm all about by working hard and helping the team."

Cairney scored 12 goals for Thistle last term and Hibs boss Pat Fenlon is convinced that his latest signing can make an impression in the Scottish Premier League.

"He will offer us something different," said the Irishman. "He's a midfielder that likes to get forward and is always looking to spark a game into life.

"He can play in a number of positions both in midfield and the forward areas and can finish well when he gets the chance.

"Paul has also got a fantastic attitude and never hides in a game; he is always looking to get on the ball."

Cairney is Fenlon's third summer signing, joining defenders James McPake and Tim Clancy at Easter Road.