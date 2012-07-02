Euro 2012: Spain's Andres Iniesta named player of the tournament

Andres Iniesta

Spain midfielder Andres Iniesta has been named player of Euro 2012 by Uefa.

Inspirational Iniesta Started all six games for Spain at Euro 2012

One of only four players to feature in 18 of Spain's 19 games in the last three major tournaments. The others being Xavi, Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos.

At the 2010 World Cup, the only game Iniesta was substituted in, Spain lost.

The Barcelona player, 28, was selected by Uefa's technical committee after helping Spain beat Italy 4-0 in Sunday's final.

"Picking Iniesta sends a message about creativity, incisive football and humility," Uefa technical director Andy Roxburgh said.

Spain also had 10 players named in the 23-man team of the tournament, with England's Steven Gerrard also included.

"Gerrard played really, really well and showed great leadership qualities," Roxburgh added.

Iniesta, who scored in the 1-0 win over Holland in the final of the 2010 World Cup, played every game for Spain in the tournament.

He was named in the team of the tournament at the last World Cup as well as Euro 2008, where he played the entirety of Spain's 1-0 win over Germany in the final.

Iniesta has been just as inspirational for his club as he has for Spain, helping Barcelona to two Champions League and three La Liga titles in the last four years.

Liverpool midfielder Gerrard and Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic were the only selections in the team of the tournament from sides that did not reach the semi-finals.

Others to be recognised for their performances in Poland and Ukraine include Italy's Andrea Pirlo and Portugal winger Cristiano Ronaldo.

Euro 2012 team of the tournament:Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon (Ita), Iker Casillas (Spa), Manuel Neuer (Ger)

Defenders: Gerard Pique (Spa), Fabio Coentrao (Por), Philipp Lahm (Ger), Pepe (Por), Sergio Ramos (Spa), Jordi Alba (Spa)

Midfielders: Daniele De Rossi (Ita), Steven Gerrard (Eng), Xavi (Spa), Andres Iniesta (Spa), Sami Khedira (Ger), Sergio Busquets (Spa), Mesut Ozil (Ger), Andrea Pirlo (Ita), Xabi Alonso (Spa)

Forwards: Mario Balotelli (Ita), Cesc Fabregas (Spa), Cristiano Ronaldo (Por), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Swe), David Silva (Spa)