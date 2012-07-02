Telford interested in ex-Port Vale keeper Chris Martin

From the section

AFC Telford United have invited 21-year-old former Port Vale goalkeeper Chris Martin to pre-season training, reports BBC Radio Shropshire.

Telford are looking to recruit another keeper following Ryan Robinson's departure.

Martin made over 70 appearances for Port Vale after joining their youth set-up in 2005.

Telford's current number one Ryan Young won all the club's player of the year awards last season.

Martin was regarded as a bright prospect at Port Vale, winning the young player of the year award in 2010.

But manager Micky Adams decided not to offer the youngster a new contract.

Telford have already recruited former Kidderminster Harriers defender Michael Briscoe and Birmingham City youngster Luke Hubbins.