Chesterfield sign midfielder Sam Togwell

Chesterfield have signed former Scunthorpe midfielder Sam Togwell on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old was released by the Iron in May after four seasons at Glanford Park.

Togwell becomes the Spireites' fifth summer signing following the arrivals of Marc Richards, Richard O'Donnell, Chris Herd and Terrell Forbes.

"I spoke to a few other clubs but Chesterfield showed the most ambition," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"They've got great facilities and a big fanbase and I don't see them being in League Two for long.

"Based on the team that was already here and then the additions they've made I think there's a good chance we can get promoted."