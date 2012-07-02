Wrexham & Newport set for new Blue Square Premiership season

Wrexham will begin their 2012-13 Blue Square Bet Premiership campaign at home to Woking on 11 August, while Newport County travel to Mansfield Town.

The Welsh rivals meet on 1 September at Wrexham's Racecourse Ground, with the return derby on 5 January.

Newport have a holiday double-header with Forest Green Rovers, away on Boxing Day and then home on 1 January.

Wrexham are home to Telford United on 26 December and then travel to play the same opponents on New Year's Day.

Newport have left their former Spytty Park home to groundshare with the city's rugby teams at Rodney Parade and the home fans will get their first chance to watch football there on 14 August against Nuneaton Town.

Wrexham, who again reached the play-offs last season only to suffer semi-final defeat to Luton, will end the regular season on 20 April at Mansfield, while County are also on the road at Grimsby Town.

Newport County fixtures 2012/13

August

11 Mansfield Town (a)

14 Nuneaton Town (h)

18 Lincoln City (h)

25 Braintree Town (a)

27 Hereford United (h)

September

1 Wrexham (a)

4 Dartford (a)

8 Stockport County (h)

15 Barrow (a)

22 Southport (h)

25 AFC Telford United (a)

29 Grimsby Town (h)

October

6 Tamworth (a)

9 Ebbsfleet United (h)

13 Macclesfield Town (a)

27 Woking (h)

November

6 Cambridge United (h)

10 Alfreton Town (a)

17 Hyde (h)

December

1 Gateshead (a)

4 Luton Town (h)

8 Kidderminster Harriers (a)

22 Braintree Town (h)

26 Forest Green Rovers (a)

29 Hereford United (a)

January

1 Forest Green Rovers (h)

5 Wrexham (h)

12 Lincoln City (a)

19 Barrow (h)

22 Woking (a)

26 Southport (a)

February

2 Kidderminster Harriers (h)

9 Tamworth (h)

12 Mansfield Town (h)

16 Luton Town (a)

23 AFC Telford United (h)

26 Gateshead (h)

March

2 Hyde (a)

9 Ebbsfleet United (a)

16 Macclesfield Town (h)

23 Stockport County (a)

30 Dartford (h)

April

1 Nuneaton Town (a)

6 Cambridge United (a)

13 Alfreton Town (h)

20 Grimsby Town (a)

Wrexham fixtures 2012/13

August

11 Woking (h)

14 Macclesfield Town (a)

18 Ebbsfleet United (a)

25 Grimsby Town (h)

27 Tamworth (a)

September

1 Newport County (h)

4 Hyde (h)

8 Cambridge United (a)

15 Luton Town (a)

22 Dartford (h)

25 Barrow (h)

29 Nuneaton Town (a)

October

6 Forest Green Rovers (h)

9 Stockport County (a)

13 Lincoln City (h)

27 Braintree Town (a)

November

6 Southport (a)

10 Hereford United (h)

17 Gateshead (h)

December

1 Kidderminster Harriers (a)

4 Alfreton Town (a)

8 Nuneaton Town (h)

22 Grimsby Town (a)

26 AFC Telford United (h)

29 Tamworth (h)

January

1 AFC Telford United (a)

5 Newport County (a)

12 Ebbsfleet United (h)

19 Lincoln City (a)

22 Southport (h)

26 Mansfield Town (h)

February

2 Forest Green Rovers (a)

9 Stockport County (h)

12 Hereford United (a)

16 Gateshead (a)

23 Braintree Town (h)

26 Barrow (a)

March

2 Alfreton Town (h)

9 Dartford (a)

16 Luton Town (h)

23 Cambridge United (h)

30 Hyde (a)

April

1 Macclesfield Town (h)

6 Woking (a)

13 Kidderminster Harriers (h)

20 Mansfield Town (a)

