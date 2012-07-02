McIntyre, Rafferty and Edwards join Rochdale

From the section

Rochdale have signed experienced midfielder Kevin McIntyre and defenders Joe Rafferty and Ryan Edwards.

McIntyre joins on a one-year deal after a 12-month stint with Accrington, where he played under Dale boss John Coleman.

The 34-year-old, who can also play as a full-back, started 44 league games for Stanley last season.

Liverpool youth-team product Rafferty, 18, has also signed a one-year contract while Edwards, also 18, has joined on a six-month loan from Blackburn.

Rafferty spent time on trial with Rochdale last term and can play at right-back or in central defence.