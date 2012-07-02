Port Vale sign Myrie-Williams, Vincent and Murphy

Port Vale have signed winger Jennison Myrie-Williams, striker Ashley Vincent and midfielder Darren Murphy.

Myrie-Williams, 24, who first arrived at Vale on loan for two months last November, and Murphy, 26, were both with League One Stevenage last season.

Vincent, 27, joins the League Two club from Colchester United.

Murphy, who left Stevenage at the end of last season, has agreed a one-year deal, while Myrie-Williams and Vincent have signed two-year contracts.

Vale boss Micky Adams told the club website: "This is a new start for the club, both on and off the pitch. It's a huge bonus for us.

"Jennison impressed during his loan spell last season and I was disappointed I wasn't able to continue that.

"Ashley can play either up front or on the wing so he can provide us with another attacking option, while Darren will help to strengthen our midfield.

"I'm pleased all three have committed their immediate futures to us."

Vale, who are close to being taken over, were in contention for a League Two play-off place last season.

But the club went into administration in March, being hit by a 10-point penalty, which saw them finish 12th in the table.