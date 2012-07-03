Linfield 0-0 B36 Torshavn

Mark McAllister

Linfield were held to a scoreless draw by B36 Torshavn of the Faroe Islands in the first leg of their Champions League first qualifying round tie in Belfast.

Peter Thompson saw his 38th-minute penalty saved by Meinhardt Joensen while young goalkeeper Ross Glendinning was tested by a couple of shots.

Mark McAllister had a goal disallowed after the break and missed several good chances to break the deadlock.

Joensen made a brilliant save from a McAllister header late in the game.

The Blues went into the game without injured trio Alan Blayney, Philip Lowry and Michael Gault, plus William Murphy, who was missing because of family commitments.

Bradur Olsen was wide with a free-kick early on as the visitors made a promising start to the game.

Thompson wasted a glorious opportunity for the Irish Premiership champions when he failed to convert from the spot after Jamie Mulgrew had been brought down by Jonas Flindt Rasmussen inside the area.

Linfield dominated the second half, with the majority of the goalscoring chances falling to former Dungannon Swifts striker McAllister.

The forward saw a shot fly wide of the post, was off-target with another attempt and had a further effort deflected for a corner.

The Blues had the ball in the net in the 75th minute when McAllister headed home but Belgian referee Wim Smet ruled out the 'goal' for an infringement.

The visitors remained dangerous on the break and Lukasz Cieslewicz struck the base of the post.

McAllister saw his late header from a Mulgrew free-kick superbly saved.

The second leg will be played on Tuesday 10 July, with the winners facing Cypriot side AEL Limassol in the second qualifying round.