Blue Square Bet Premier fixtures: Hereford face Macclesfield opener

Colin Daniel is dejected after Macclesfield are relegated from the Football League

Relegated Hereford will face fellow ex-League Two side Macclesfield in the opening game of the 2012-13 Blue Square Bet Premier season on Friday 10 August.

Blue Square Bet South champions Woking have been handed an opening trip to Wrexham the following day while North division winners Hyde are at Braintree.

Promoted Nuneaton host Ebbsfleet and Dartford will begin their campaign by hosting Tamworth.

Mansfield, who finished third last season, start at home to Newport.

Hereford will meet local rivals Kidderminster in the sides' first competitive fixture for six years on Boxing Day before the two meet again on 1 January.

Hyde face former Football League side Stockport during the festive period while Woking take on Luton, Dartford meet Kent rivals Ebbsfleet and Nuneaton will play Tamworth.

SELECTED NEW SEASON FIXTURES

Friday 10 August
Hereford United v Macclesfield Town
Saturday 11 August
Barrow v AFC Telford United
Braintree Town v Hyde
Dartford v Tamworth
Forest Green Rovers v Cambridge United
Lincoln City v Kidderminster Harriers
Luton Town v Gateshead
Mansfield Town v Newport County
Nuneaton Town v Ebbsfleet United
Southport v Grimsby Town
Stockport v Alfreton Town
Wrexham v Woking
Tuesday, 14 August
AFC Telford United v Forest Green Rovers
Alfreton Town v Southport
Cambridge United v Lincoln City
Ebbsfleet United v Braintree Town
Gateshead v Mansfield Town
Grimsby Town v Stockport County
Hyde v Barrow
Kidderminster v Luton Town
Macclesfield Town v Wrexham
Newport County v Nuneaton Town
Tamworth v Hereford United
Woking v Dartford
Boxing Day - Wednesday 26 December
Barrow v Gateshead
Braintree Town v Cambridge United
Dartford v Ebbsfleet United
Forest Green Rovers v Newport County
Hereford United v Kidderminster Harriers
Lincoln City v Grimsby Town
Luton Town v Woking
Mansfield Town v Alfreton Town
Nuneaton Town v Tamworth
Southport v Macclesfield
Stockport County v Hyde
Wrexham v AFC Telford United
Final day of season - Saturday 20 April
AFC Telford United v Hereford United
Alfreton Town v Forest Green Rovers
Barrow v Braintree Town
Dartford v Nuneaton Town
Gateshead v Ebbsfleet United
Grimsby Town v Newport County
Hyde v Lincoln City
Kidderminster Harriers v Stockport County
Macclesfield Town v Cambridge United
Mansfield Town v Wrexham
Southport v Luton Town
Tamworth v Woking

