Blue Square Bet Premier fixtures: Hereford face Macclesfield opener
-
- From the section Football
Relegated Hereford will face fellow ex-League Two side Macclesfield in the opening game of the 2012-13 Blue Square Bet Premier season on Friday 10 August.
Blue Square Bet South champions Woking have been handed an opening trip to Wrexham the following day while North division winners Hyde are at Braintree.
Promoted Nuneaton host Ebbsfleet and Dartford will begin their campaign by hosting Tamworth.
Mansfield, who finished third last season, start at home to Newport.
Hereford will meet local rivals Kidderminster in the sides' first competitive fixture for six years on Boxing Day before the two meet again on 1 January.
Hyde face former Football League side Stockport during the festive period while Woking take on Luton, Dartford meet Kent rivals Ebbsfleet and Nuneaton will play Tamworth.
SELECTED NEW SEASON FIXTURES
|Friday 10 August
|Hereford United v Macclesfield Town
|Saturday 11 August
|Barrow v AFC Telford United
|Braintree Town v Hyde
|Dartford v Tamworth
|Forest Green Rovers v Cambridge United
|Lincoln City v Kidderminster Harriers
|Luton Town v Gateshead
|Mansfield Town v Newport County
|Nuneaton Town v Ebbsfleet United
|Southport v Grimsby Town
|Stockport v Alfreton Town
|Wrexham v Woking
|Tuesday, 14 August
|AFC Telford United v Forest Green Rovers
|Alfreton Town v Southport
|Cambridge United v Lincoln City
|Ebbsfleet United v Braintree Town
|Gateshead v Mansfield Town
|Grimsby Town v Stockport County
|Hyde v Barrow
|Kidderminster v Luton Town
|Macclesfield Town v Wrexham
|Newport County v Nuneaton Town
|Tamworth v Hereford United
|Woking v Dartford
|Boxing Day - Wednesday 26 December
|Barrow v Gateshead
|Braintree Town v Cambridge United
|Dartford v Ebbsfleet United
|Forest Green Rovers v Newport County
|Hereford United v Kidderminster Harriers
|Lincoln City v Grimsby Town
|Luton Town v Woking
|Mansfield Town v Alfreton Town
|Nuneaton Town v Tamworth
|Southport v Macclesfield
|Stockport County v Hyde
|Wrexham v AFC Telford United
|Final day of season - Saturday 20 April
|AFC Telford United v Hereford United
|Alfreton Town v Forest Green Rovers
|Barrow v Braintree Town
|Dartford v Nuneaton Town
|Gateshead v Ebbsfleet United
|Grimsby Town v Newport County
|Hyde v Lincoln City
|Kidderminster Harriers v Stockport County
|Macclesfield Town v Cambridge United
|Mansfield Town v Wrexham
|Southport v Luton Town
|Tamworth v Woking
A full list of fixtures is available here.