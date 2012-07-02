Blue Square Bet Premier fixtures: Hereford face Macclesfield opener

Relegated Hereford will face fellow ex-League Two side Macclesfield in the opening game of the 2012-13 Blue Square Bet Premier season on Friday 10 August.

Blue Square Bet South champions Woking have been handed an opening trip to Wrexham the following day while North division winners Hyde are at Braintree.

Promoted Nuneaton host Ebbsfleet and Dartford will begin their campaign by hosting Tamworth.

Mansfield, who finished third last season, start at home to Newport.

Hereford will meet local rivals Kidderminster in the sides' first competitive fixture for six years on Boxing Day before the two meet again on 1 January.

Hyde face former Football League side Stockport during the festive period while Woking take on Luton, Dartford meet Kent rivals Ebbsfleet and Nuneaton will play Tamworth.

SELECTED NEW SEASON FIXTURES

Friday 10 August Hereford United v Macclesfield Town

Saturday 11 August Barrow v AFC Telford United Braintree Town v Hyde Dartford v Tamworth Forest Green Rovers v Cambridge United Lincoln City v Kidderminster Harriers Luton Town v Gateshead Mansfield Town v Newport County Nuneaton Town v Ebbsfleet United Southport v Grimsby Town Stockport v Alfreton Town Wrexham v Woking

Tuesday, 14 August AFC Telford United v Forest Green Rovers Alfreton Town v Southport Cambridge United v Lincoln City Ebbsfleet United v Braintree Town Gateshead v Mansfield Town Grimsby Town v Stockport County Hyde v Barrow Kidderminster v Luton Town Macclesfield Town v Wrexham Newport County v Nuneaton Town Tamworth v Hereford United Woking v Dartford

Boxing Day - Wednesday 26 December Barrow v Gateshead Braintree Town v Cambridge United Dartford v Ebbsfleet United Forest Green Rovers v Newport County Hereford United v Kidderminster Harriers Lincoln City v Grimsby Town Luton Town v Woking Mansfield Town v Alfreton Town Nuneaton Town v Tamworth Southport v Macclesfield Stockport County v Hyde Wrexham v AFC Telford United

Final day of season - Saturday 20 April AFC Telford United v Hereford United Alfreton Town v Forest Green Rovers Barrow v Braintree Town Dartford v Nuneaton Town Gateshead v Ebbsfleet United Grimsby Town v Newport County Hyde v Lincoln City Kidderminster Harriers v Stockport County Macclesfield Town v Cambridge United Mansfield Town v Wrexham Southport v Luton Town Tamworth v Woking

A full list of fixtures is available here.