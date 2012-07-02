York City sign defender Danny Blanchett

From the section

York City have signed defender Danny Blanchett following his release by Burton Albion.

The 24-year-old, who has agreed a one-year contract, made 14 league appearances for the Brewers last season after joining from Crewe.

Boss Gary Mills told BBC Radio York: "He's a player I've always liked and he gives us strong competition."

Meanwhile, defender Chris Doig and full-back Jon Challinor have agreed new one-year deals at Bootham Crescent.