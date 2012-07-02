Man Utd's Fabio Da Silva makes QPR loan move

Rafael

Manchester United's Fabio Da Silva has joined QPR on a season-long loan deal, while twin brother Rafael has signed a new four-year contract at Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old Brazilians joined United from Fluminese in 2008.

Rafael, who has clocked up 89 appearances for the club, started 10 Premier League games last season.

Fabio, who can play at full-back or in midfield, has played 53 times for United, but has rarely been a first-choice starter.

Rafael has all the attributes to become one of the best full-backs in the world Sir Alex Ferguson Man Utd manager

QPR manager Mark Hughes said: "It's a great opportunity for us to loan a good, young player, who has decent experience of playing for a top club like Manchester United."

Fabio will meet-up with his new team-mates on his 22nd birthday on Monday.

"The loan is so important for me in terms of my career. I want to play as many games as possible here. I want to play well and win games as well," he said.

United boss Sir Alex Ferguson said: "Rafael is one of the club's brightest young prospects.

"He has no fear of playing and has great belief in himself. The boy has developed immensely since joining United, his energy and enthusiasm are a joy to watch.

"Rafael has all the attributes to become one of the best full-backs in the world and I am delighted he has signed a new contract."