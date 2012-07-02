Grimsby Town release forward Serge Makofo

Grimsby Town have released Serge Makofo 18 months into his three-year deal.

The Congolese forward, 25, joined the Mariners from Kettering in January 2011, shortly before then boss Neil Woods was relieved of his duties.

Makofo was told at the end of the 2010/11 season he was surplus to requirements but then featured 21 times before Christmas, only to play no further games.

His last appearance came in the 3-2 FA Cup defeat by Salisbury on 13 December.