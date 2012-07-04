Oldham take Derby winger Lee Croft on season-long loan

Oldham Athletic have signed winger Lee Croft on a season-long loan from Derby.

The 27-year-old, who had been told he was surplus to requirements at Pride Park, had a loan spell with Oldham during the 2004-05 season.

"I came to the Latics as a boy and went back to Manchester City as a man," Croft told the club website.

"This was the place which kickstarted my career. Hopefully the same thing happens again. I had offers but this seemed the right place for me."

Croft had the opportunity to re-join St Johnstone, where he spent time on loan last season, but instead has chosen to move to Boundary Park and link up again with Paul Dickov, his former team-mate at City.

The Oldham boss added: "I have known Lee since he was a schoolboy at Manchester City and he fits the bill for us.

"He had an indifferent time last season and is looking to get his career back on track.

"I know from speaking to Lee that he is hungry and feels he has a point to prove. It speaks volumes that he has turned down the chance to play in the SPL and also in Europe to play here."