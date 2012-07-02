Stephen Elliott joins Coventry City from Hearts

Elliott (right) in action against Hibs in the Scottish Cup final

Coventry City have signed striker Stephen Elliott on a one-year contract after his deal with Hearts expired.

The 28-year-old former Republic of Ireland international began his career with Manchester City and has had spells at Sunderland, Wolves and Preston.

Elliott scored 11 goals in 65 appearances for Hearts, helping them win the Scottish Cup last season.

"He works extremely hard for the team and can bring other players into play," boss Andy Thorn told the club website.

"We are delighted he wants to be part of what we believe can be a winning team here at Coventry next season.

"I know there were clubs from the Championship very interested in Stephen but our hard work has paid off in bringing him here."