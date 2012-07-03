Tuesday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

A breakaway group of SPL chairmen were last night in talks designed to admit a newco Rangers to the top flight after a threat from Sky to withdrawn television money. Full story: Daily Record

Charles Green's Rangers are ready to accept a points deduction, a transfer embargo and say they will pay the old club's football debts in order to win a place in the SPL. (Daily Record / Scottish Sun)

And Green is accusing SPL chairmen of bowing to fan power instead of acting for the good of Scottish football. (Daily Express)

Kyle Lafferty insists his fall out with manager Ally McCoist was not the main reason for not switching to the newco Rangers and instead joining Sion. (Various)

Hibernian have enquired about the possibility of bringing midfielder Dean Shiels, who was with Kilmarnock last season, back to the club. (Various)

Dundee United have joined Aberdeen in the race to sign promising Queen's Park full-back Paul McGinn. (Daily Express)

St Johnstone defender Dave MacKay is a fitness doubt for the Perth club's Europa League qualifier later this month. (Various)

Striker Gary O'Connor, who was with Hibs last season, is poised for a return to Russia with Sibernian outfit Tom Tomsk. (Daily Express)

Motherwell midfielder Keith Lasley fears it will be impossible for any club to challenge Celtic in the SPL race next season. (Various)

Falkirk striker Farid El Alagui is ready to sign for League One Brentford today. (Daily Mail)

John Brown, the former Rangers player hoping to lead a buy-out of Charles Green's Rangers claims new chairman Malcolm Murray pulled out of a meeting that was called to demonstrate who owned the club's assets. (Herald)

Airdrie United chairman Jim Ballantyne says he won't vote on the future of a newco Rangers because it could directly benefit his own club. (Various)

Aberdeen legend Willie Miller is calling for SFL clubs to admit a newco Rangers to the Third Division - even if it plunges the game into financial trouble. (Daily Mail)

Out-of-contract Celtic defender Glenn Loovens is in talks about a move to Real Zaragoza in Spain. (Daily Record)

OTHER SPORT

Paul Lawrie has withdrawn from this week's French Open to concentrate on his bid to win the Scottish Open at Castle Stuart. (Herald)