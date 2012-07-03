Shkendija 79 0-0 Portadown

Portadown manager Ronnie McFall

Portadown earned a battling 0-0 draw against Shkendija 79 of Macedonia in the first leg of their Europa League first qualifying round tie.

The second leg will be played at Shamrock Park next Tuesday night.

New signings Joe O'Neill and Darren Murray had shots saved by Nikov while Ejupi, Emini and Taipi all had chances for the home side during the game.

Goalkeeper David Miskelly made a number of fine saves for the Ports who were without Keith O'Hara and Chris Ramsey.

Both defenders were injured but Chris Casement made his debut after his summer move from Premiership champions Linfield.

Portadown assistant manager Kieran Harding said he was "delighted" with the goalless draw.

"We were playing in 40 degrees of heat away from home and to come away with a 0-0 result was outstanding.

"David Miskelly did well in goals but it wasn't a case of backs against the wall.

"We had numerous opportunities to score and maybe we are a bit disappointed that we didn't sneak an away goal but we are delighted with what we've got."