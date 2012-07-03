Charlie Henry 'wants fresh start' with Macclesfield Town

New signing Charlie Henry has said he wants to put his injury problems behind him and is looking forward to a "fresh start" with Macclesfield Town.

The 25-year-old spent 18 months with Luton but his time at Kenilworth Road was

The midfielder had other offers but chose to move to the Moss Rose.

"I was keen to move here for a fresh start and to play more regularly. Now I'm looking to get in the side and help the club to promotion," said Henry.

He told the club website: "I was bought by Luton from Newport and within a few weeks I had an injury that kept me out for more than a year. It was a terrible time in my career and very frustrating.

"When I got back to fitness, I only played a few times and found myself out of the new manager's plans.

"The standard at this level is very high. From playing in League Two (during a loan spell with Aldershot) and the Conference last season, you can see how close the different levels are in quality.

"With a good team spirit, we can get the club back into the league."