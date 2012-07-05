Martin Allen appointed new Gillingham manager

Gillingham have appointed Martin Allen as their new manager.

The former Barnet, MK Dons and Notts County boss has signed a two-year deal at Priestfield.

The 46-year-old fills the vacant post at the League Two side after Andy Hessenthaler became director of football in May.

Allen saved the Bees from relegation last season but departed Underhill when his short-term contract expired at the end of the campaign.

Gillingham are Allen's seventh club in his nine-year managerial career.

Martin Allen managerial posts Barnet (Mar 2003 - Mar 04)

(Mar 2003 - Mar 04) Brentford (Mar 04 - May 06)

(Mar 04 - May 06) MK Dons (June 06 - May 07)

(June 06 - May 07) Leicester (May 07 - Aug 07)

(May 07 - Aug 07) Cheltenham (Sept 08 - Oct 09)

(Sept 08 - Oct 09) Barnet (Mar 11 - Apr 11)

(Mar 11 - Apr 11) Notts County (Apr 11 - Feb 12)

(Apr 11 - Feb 12) Barnet (Apr 12 - May 12)

(Apr 12 - May 12) Gillingham (Jul 12 onwards) Overall managerial record: Played: 340 Won: 137 Drawn: 95 Lost: 108 Source: Soccerbase

After spending time as a coach at Reading, he took his first job as a number one at Barnet in March 2003, when the Bees were in the Conference.

He left a year later to join Brentford before going on to have spells with MK Dons, Leicester and Cheltenham.

Allen began last season with Notts County, but parted company with the Meadow Lane outfit in February.

He returned to Underhill for a third spell in charge of Barnet in April, saving the club from relegation from the Football League on the final day of last season.

However, his short-term contract with the north London side was not renewed.

Allen is likely to be given a target of securing promotion to League One during his two-year contract.

Gills chairman Paul Scally admitted in May that he asked Hessenthaler to step down as boss following his failure to get the side promoted from League Two.

Allen, who represented QPR and West Ham during his playing days, will be assisted by former Lincoln boss John Schofield.