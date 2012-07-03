Bradford City sign midfielder Will Atkinson

Bradford City have signed former Hull City midfielder Will Atkinson on a one-year deal.

The 23-year-old finished last season on loan with the Bantams, having started the campaign with Plymouth Argyle.

He told the club website: "Knowing most of the players and staff from last season will definitely be an advantage.

"I don't think I did as well as I could have when I was here last season. Hopefully I can do well now and be at the club for a long time."