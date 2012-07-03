Craig Stanley joins Aldershot after leaving Bristol Rovers

Craig Stanley

Aldershot Town have signed Craig Stanley after the midfielder had his contract at Bristol Rovers terminated by mutual consent.

The 29-year-old, who scored one goal in 39 appearances last season, has signed a two-year deal at the EBB Stadium.

He told the club website: "I know the division well and Aldershot were an improving side last season.

"There are a lot of good players at the club. I want to be part of a squad that is capable of pushing all the time."

Shots boss Dean Holdsworth said: "Craig is a robust player who passes the ball well but can also do the horrible things well too.

"He wants to get back to the feeling of playing with confidence and a freeness. It is down to me to get him focussed and fit."

