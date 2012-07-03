Brentford sign striker Farid El Alagui on a two-year deal

Brentford have signed Moroccan striker Farid El Alagui following the end of his contract at Falkirk.

The 27-year-old scored 27 goals in 43 appearances for the Scottish Division One side last season.

Bees manager Uwe Rosler told the club website: "He has a good goal-scoring record and has shown consistency over the past two years.

"I see him as a late developer. We expect goals from him; he can add something to our squad."