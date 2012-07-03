Egypt stick with coach Bob Bradley for 2014 qualifiers

Egypt coach Bob Bradley has been given the backing of the country's football association (EFA) after they were knocked out of qualifying for the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

There had been suggestions that the coach's position was under threat following their disappointing loss to Central African Republic (CAR).

"The EFA technical committee has decided that Bradley will stay and lead the team for the 2014 World Cup qualifiers," the EFA said on its website.

In contrast to their Nations Cup disappointment, Egypt have won both their World Cup games and sit on top of their group with a maximum six points.

The next round of matches is in March next year, when Egypt will host Zimbabwe.

Bob Bradley and Egypt Appointed in September 2011

Had to wait until June 2012 to lead Pharaohs in first competitive game

Played 12 friendlies in the meantime

Two wins from two in 2014 World Cup qualifying

Beaten 4-3 on aggregate by Central African Republic in 2013 Nations Cup qualifying and out of the tournament

"The EFA has renewed its confidence in Bob Bradley and there is no need to talk about his future with the team as it is confirmed he's staying," the EFA added.

"Bradley is an efficient coach and we won't find anyone better to lead the team in this period except him. He's the best for us now.

"Bradley is confident of making it to the [World Cup] finals and we need to support him so he can fulfil the dream of every Egyptian.

The EFA media director Azmi Megahed also denied rumours that Bradley's salary was set to be reduced: "We respect our contract with him."

To help the team prepare for the resumption of their campaign, Bradley has made it clear that he would like to see a resumption of domestic football in Egypt.

The league has been suspended since more than 70 people were killed in violence after a match in Port Said.

The national team has been playing home games behind closed doors because of the violence.

And Megahed says the EFA has begun negotiating with both the ministry of interior and the national sports council about resuming football in Egypt.

"We met with the head of sports council who are working hard with the security officials so we can resume our activities soon," he said.