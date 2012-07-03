AFC Bournemouth signing Frank Demouge excited by move

New Bournemouth signing Frank Demouge says he relishing the physical challenge of playing English football.

Demouge has completed his free-transfer from Dutch side FC Utrecht on a two-year deal and added he was determined to fire them into the Championship.

"They say it is physical in League One, and that is my type of football," Demouge, 30, told BBC Radio Solent.

"I'm a physical player, that's how I'm known in Holland, so I hope I can make it work. I've a good feeling about it."

Demouge admits he has always wanted to play in England and at the age of 30 knew he did not have much time to make the move.

So when the Cherries came calling, despite raised eyebrows in his homeland of Holland, he jumped at the opportunity.

Dutch-born Demouge began his career at NEC Nijmegen in 2001 and had spells at Eindhoven, Den Bosch and Willem II before joining Utrecht in 2010. He scored 11 goals in 46 appearances for the Dutch Eredivisie outfit.

Demouge says he was impressed be the vision of the club and wants to help them win promotion this season.

"I've always wanted to play in England," added Demouge.

"A few people in Holland have asked me why I am swapping the Premier League over there for League One in England.

"For me I am 30-years-old and this is the time to make the move. I spoke with the manager and everybody connected to the club and they gave me a really good feeling about their ambition and I want to be a part of it.

"They want to be in the Championship and I want to help them do that. Sometimes you have to follow your heart and I said to my family, this is what I want and they didn't stop me."

Meanwhile, Cherries chairman Eddie Mitchell says the club are making progress in their attempts to sign a new centre-back and left back.

Bournemouth boss Paul Groves told BBC Radio Solent in June that they had identified two targets.

"There has been progress," added Mitchell. "But it is slow and negotiations are ongoing."