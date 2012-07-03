Defender Lathaniel Rowe-Turner joins Luton from Torquay

From the section

Luton have made their sixth signing of the summer by agreeing a two-year contract with Lathaniel Rowe-Turner.

The 22-year-old left-back previously played under Hatters boss Paul Buckle at Torquay United.

Rowe-Turner, who began his career at Leicester City, made 24 appearances for the Gulls last season but was not offered a new deal.

He joins fellow new boys Scott Rendell, Danny Spiller, Garry Richards, Ronnie Henry and Jon Shaw at Kenilworth Road.