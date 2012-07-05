Al-Hasawi family will 'do a lot' for Nottingham Forest

Media playback is not supported on this device Forest takeover a 'bidding war'

The family set to buy Nottingham Forest are very loyal and have a long history of investing in sport, according to a leading Kuwaiti sports journalist.

Mohammed Said, who works for the Al Qabas newspaper and as a television pundit, is in no doubt the Al-Hasawi family will bring success to Forest.

"They are a very famous family in Kuwait and very rich," Said said.

"Fawaz Al-Hasawi is very loyal to all the players and I think he will do a lot for Nottingham Forest."

The Al-Hasawi family have been granted a period of exclusivity to complete the takeover and they will now conduct due diligence in conjunction with the estate and senior management within the club.

And Said is convinced Fawaz Al-Hasawi's track record of investing in sport in his homeland should allay any concerns about his intentions for Forest.

Al-Hasawis "not only interested group"

Al-Hasawi had been chairman of Al-Quadisya Sports Club in his native country, but his decision to step down was a precursor to interest in investment within English football.

"This is a very famous and leading club in Kuwait," Said added. "This club specialises in 16 sports and not only football. In football, it was champion of the Kuwaiti league 16 times - 4-5 of them under the control of Mr Fawaz.

"He put a lot of money in this club, helping the players and supporting them and sometimes he supported the national team with money.

"I don't know why it is Nottingham Forest. I think it's an investment deal because Nottingham Forest was a very good football team in the 80s and not now."