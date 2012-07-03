Gateshead boss Bogie eager to review triallists

Media playback is not supported on this device Luton game whets appetite - Bogie

Gateshead manager Ian Bogie has said he will use the pre-season campaign to look at potential signings for the Blue Square Bet Premier season to come.

Bogie has already made four signings this summer in James Brown, Adam Bartlett, Chris Bush and Glenn Wilson.

"We're always on the look out for players who can make us better," Bogie told BBC Newcastle.

"There will be one or two triallists, as there aren't enough clubs for players, so there are opportunities."

The Tynesiders will open up the new season with a tough trip to Kenilworth Road to face a Luton side which lost in last season's play-off final against York City.

Before that the onus is on preparation for Gateshead's own promotion bid, having ended the previous season seven points off the play-off places.

"They don't come any easier than Luton," Bogie joked.

"The first three games are against Luton, Mansfield and Forest Green, clubs who'll be there or thereabouts.

"But we're looking fit and healthy and looking forward to the first game of the season.

"It's about fine-tuning the players, working them hard through this week and making sure they're ready for the 11 August."