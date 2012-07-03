Striker Moses Ashikodi rejoins Ebbsfleet United

Ebbsfleet United have signed striker Moses Ashikodi, two years after he left the club to join Kettering.

The 25-year-old was released by York City following their promotion to the Football League.

Ashikodi scored 11 goals in 16 appearances for the Fleet in 2010, but could not save them from relegation to Blue Square Bet South.

He fills the void left by departed forwards Ricky Shakes, Callum Willock and Liam Enver-Marum.

Ebbsfleet boss Liam Daish said: "Moses has sometimes found it hard to settle at some clubs but the last time he was with us was the most productive [spell] of his career.

"He is exactly the sort of striker I wanted to bring in."