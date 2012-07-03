Barnet sign midfielder Oliver Lee on a free transfer

League Two side Barnet have signed midfielder Oliver Lee following his release by West Ham United.

The 20-year-old never made a senior appearance for the Hammers but spent time on loan at Dagenham & Redbridge and Gillingham last season.

He told the club website: "I've known [Bees manager] Mark Robson for a while and I know I can learn a lot from him.

"The style of football he is talking about playing is something that really appeals to me and that suits my style."

Robson added: "I'm very pleased to welcome Olly to Barnet.

"He's a very good footballer who is comfortable on the ball and has a wide range of passing at his disposal."