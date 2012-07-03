Striker Grant Holt agrees new Norwich contract

Media playback is not supported on this device Grant Holt said disagreements with the club had been resolved

Norwich striker Grant Holt has agreed a new three-year deal with the club.

The 31-year-old, who scored 17 goals last season, had a transfer request rejected by the Canaries in May following a dispute over a new deal.

City reportedly turned down a number of offers from West Ham for the former Shrewsbury and Nottingham Forest man.

"I'm really pleased we've agreed things and I've got the deal which gives me and my family a bit of security," Holt told the official Norwich website.

"I do appreciate where the club was coming from in terms of the process we've gone through to get to this point.

"Now I'm just really keen to concentrate on getting back to work with the rest of the lads and concentrating on having a good pre-season and getting ready for the start of another season in the Premier League."

City have also confirmed the signing of midfielder Jacob Butterfield from Barnsley.

The 22-year-old, who has not played a competitive match since suffering a serious knee injury against Leeds in December, moves to Carrow Road on a four-year contract after his Barnsley contract expired, with a fee to be decided by tribunal.

Butterfield's signing was announced by City at a press conference to unveil the signing of defender Steven Whittaker on a free transfer, after the 28-year-old rejected a contract transfer at Rangers.

Hughton, who took over at Norwich after Paul Lambert left to take the reigns at Aston Villa, was delighted to tie three-time City player of the year Holt to a new deal.

"I said when I first arrived that talking to Grant was a priority as what he has achieved for Norwich and what he brings to the squad is there for all to see," said Hughton.

"It is great news that he has signed a new contract and I'm really looking forward to getting down to work with Grant and the rest of the players when we return to training next week."

Holt joined the club when they were in League One, helping them win back-to-back promotions, and has finished as Norwich's top scorer every season, netting 70 goals in 130 appearances.

He arrived from Shrewsbury for a reported £400,000 fee after spells with Halifax, Barrow, Sheffield Wednesday, Rochdale and Forest.