Yado Mambo and Ruben Bover Izquierdo sign new Charlton deals

Charlton Athletic youngsters Yado Mambo and Ruben Bover Izquierdo have both signed new one-year deals.

Centre-back Mambo, 20, played twice for the Addicks in the Carling Cup last season and went on to make 24 loan appearances for non-league Ebbsfleet.

Versatile midfielder Bover Izquierdo, also 20, joined the club last summer following a trial.

He played two League Cup games before ending the season on loan at Spanish outfit San Roque de Lepe.