New SFA members receive Scottish Cup byes

New Scottish Football Association members Formartine United and Turriff United both received byes in the Scottish Cup preliminary round draw.

The entry by the two Highland League outfits forced the addition of the two-tie extra stage by the SFA.

Highland League outfit Fort William will play host to East of Scotland League runners-up Preston Athletic.

Another Highland team, Keith, will be visited by South of Scotland outfit St Cuthbert Wanderers.

The remaining 34 clubs eligible to participate in the early stages received byes into round one.

One of them is Stirling University, who are not members of the SFA but will compete in round two courtesy of winning the East of Scotland League.

The preliminary-round ties will be played on Saturday 4 August.

Scottish Cup preliminary round

Fort William v Preston Athletic

Keith v St Cuthbert Wanderers