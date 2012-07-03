Southend United sign Rotherham defender Ryan Cresswell

Southend United have agreed a deal to sign Rotherham centre-half Ryan Cresswell on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Shrimpers after the Millers allowed him to talk to other clubs last week.

Boss Paul Sturrock told the club website: "Ryan is a really exciting one for us.

Media playback is not supported on this device Cresswell wants automatic promotion

"He's big and strong in the air from set pieces and has a good goal record for a defender."

Millers boss Steve Evans had initially suggested he wanted to build his new-look Rotherham around Cresswell but following the arrivals of Ian Sharps, Nicky Hunt, Laurence Wilson and Kari Arnason deemed the former Bury man surplus to requirements.

Cresswell is the third player to join the Roots Hall club in two days, following the arrivals of full-back Anthony Straker and striker Gavin Tomlin on Monday.