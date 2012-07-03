Striker Richard Logan becomes sixth signing by Wycombe

Wycombe Wanderers have made their sixth signing in the space of 24 hours by bringing in striker Richard Logan from Exeter City.

The 30-year-old has agreed a one-year deal with the Chairboys after scoring 47 goals in 95 league starts during five seasons with Exeter.

Logan's previous clubs include Ipswich Town and Peterborough United.

On Monday, Wycombe signed signed Gary Doherty, Matthew Spring, Sam Wood, Dennis Oli and Lee Angol.

It followed the lifting of a temporary transfer embargo when the club, now owned by the supporters' Trust, handed in accounts for the period ending 30 June 2011.

All six signings took part in Tuesday's first training session after the summer break.