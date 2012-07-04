Chelsea's Daniel Sturridge 'optimistic' about being fit for London 2012

Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge is optimistic of being fit for London 2012 despite being treated for viral meningitis.

The 22-year-old was taken ill over the weekend, but was included in the Great Britain Olympic squad on Monday.

People can recover from viral meningitis - a less severe strain of meningitis - within a fortnight.

"I am starting to feel a lot better and I am optimistic about being able to make the Olympics," said Sturridge.

What is viral meningitis? Symptoms can include fever, severe headache, stiff neck, sensitivity to light, nausea

Usually lasts 7-10 days. Much less severe than bacterial meningitis More from BBC Health

"I am fortunate to have received many wishes of support and I want to thank everybody who has sent messages.

"The Chelsea medical team have been closely monitoring everything and they and the doctors and nurses at St Mary's Hospital have been outstanding throughout."

Team GB are due to play their first game at the Olympics on 26 July.

Chelsea boss Roberto Di Matteo said: "Daniel has viral meningitis. I have spoken to him and he feels better now. Hopefully he gets well ASAP.

"He felt unwell over the weekend and was taken to hospital afterwards."

If Sturridge fails to recover in time for the Olympics, coach Stuart Pearce can chose a replacement from one of four standby players who will be named on 25 July.

Daniel Sturridge Born: 1 September 1989, Birmingham

1 September 1989, Birmingham 2003: Signs for Manchester City

Signs for Manchester City 2009: Joins Chelsea for £3.5m and earns his first England Under-21 cap

Joins Chelsea for £3.5m and earns his first England Under-21 cap 2011: After limited Chelsea appearances, he signs for Bolton on loan

After limited Chelsea appearances, he signs for Bolton on loan 2012: Enjoys best season for Chelsea, wins Champions League and FA Cup, plus first England cap

Tottenham winger Gareth Bale, 22, has already pulled out of the squad because of a back injury.

Team GB's 18-man squad are set to meet at a holding camp in Loughborough next weekend.

They face Senegal in their opening match, before playing United Arab Emirates on 29 July and Uruguay on 1 August.

Sturridge was left out of England's Euro 2012 squad despite impressing in the friendly defeat by the Netherlands when Pearce was in temporary charge.

He scored 13 goals in 43 games for Chelsea last season.