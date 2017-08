From the section

Worcester City have re-signed striker Danny Glover, their leading scoring in the 2010-11 season.

Glover, now 22, scored 20 goals that season, but subsequently left to join Nuneaton Town.

He top scored for the Boro with 21 goals in 2011-12 and was understood to have been a target for several Blue Square Bet Premier clubs.

Worcester manager Carl Heeley said: "We made no secret of the fact we wanted Danny back."