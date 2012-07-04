Wednesday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

SPL clubs will snub Charles Green's last-ditch plan to have a newco Rangers admitted to the top flight. (Sun)

Scottish Football League clubs have been warned that as many as six SPL clubs could fold if Rangers do not make a swift return to the top flight. (Various)

SFA chief executive Stewart Regan has denied saying he would block any deal struck by the SPL to admit a newco Rangers. (Various)

St Mirren chairman Stewart Gilmour admits to the possibility of his club performing a dramatic U-turn over newco Rangers.Full story: Daily Record

The SPL have abdicated their responsibilities in handing SFL the decision on Rangers' future, says Livingston chief Gordon McDougall. (Various)

Celtic are closing in on a loan move for Manchester City midfielder Mohammed Abu. Full story: Daily Record

Worries over Steven Naismith's knee injury are stalling a potential move to Everton for the former Rangers forward. (Daily Express)

Raith Rovers chairman Turnbull Hutton believes the SPL is no longer a viable organisation and Scotland's football authorities need to start again with a new set-up. (Various)

Motherwell manager Stuart McCall fears the crisis at Rangers has led Scottish football to the brink of financial meltdown. (Sun)

Jordan Rhodes is in the frame for a late call-up to the GB Olympic squad after Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge was a hit with an illness scare. (Sun)

Former Livingston striker Rory Boulding is training with Hearts, with Kilmarnock also interested in the 23-year-old. (Various)

Leigh Griffiths has been dropping hints on Twitter that he would like a return to Hibernian, where he was on loan last season. (Sun)

Paul Dixon hopes his move to Huddersfield frm Dundee United can help him get into Craig Levein's Scotland squad. (Sun)

Winger Lee Croft has chosen to join Oldham rather than return to St Johnstone on loan. (Daily Express)

Aberdeen and Hibs have missed out on former Hamilton keeper Tomas Cerny, who has signed on for CSKA Sofia. (Daily Mail)