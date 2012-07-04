Bristol Rovers capture deals for Oliver Norburn and Wayne Brown

Bristol Rovers have signed midfielder Oliver Norburn on a one-year deal following his release by Leicester.

The 19-year-old spent three months on loan at the Memorial Stadium last season, making two starts and four substitute appearances.

He failed to make his first-team debut for the Foxes after coming through their academy system.

Meanwhile, fellow midfielder Wayne Brown has signed a new six-month contract with the League Two club.

Injury restricted the 23-year-old former Fulham player to just 15 appearances last season, and he only managed three games under new manager Mark McGhee.

"I know it's only a six-month contract but I'm looking on the positive side of things," Brown told the club website.

"I had a bad injury and the manager hasn't seen that much of me.

"He's been great with me, though, and given me an opportunity to come back and prove my fitness."

Speaking about his move to Rovers, Norburn added: "I've come back hoping to play more games than when I was here last time.

"On my return to Leicester I played a number of reserve games and I feel that this is an opportunity for me to push for a regular first-team spot."