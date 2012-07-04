Grimsby Town sign defender Aswad Thomas from Braintree

Grimsby Town have signed Braintree Town defender Aswad Thomas for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has joined the Mariners on a two-year deal after making 43 appearances for the Iron last season.

Having started his career with Charlton Athletic Aswad moved to Woking in 2009 before joining Braintree last summer.

Grimsby director John Fenty told the club website: "We are delighted to have fended off other clubs and finally got our man."