Linfield boss David Jeffrey upbeat after 0-0 draw in Europe

Media playback is not supported on this device David Jeffrey says Linfield know the task ahead of them after the 0-0 home draw against B36 Torshavn from the Faroe Islands.

David Jeffrey says his Linfield team can still win their Champions League first qualifying round tie against B36 Torshavn despite being held to a 0-0 draw in Tuesday's opening leg.

Peter Thompson's missed penalty was among a series of wasted chances by the Blues against the Faroe Islands outfit.

"0-0 isn't the worst result in the world," said Jeffrey.

"I wouldn't say it was so much poor finishing but inspired goalkeeping and some last-gasp defending by them."

Jeffrey felt that a 3-0 victory for his side would have been a fairer reflection of the 90 minutes of action.

"And if all our chances had gone in, maybe five or six nil.

"Peter [Thompson] is in there [the dressing-room] beating himself up and he normally finishes those [penalties] with aplomb.

"But what I'm not going to do is to start laying blame at people's doors.

"The keeper made a save, we should have buried it, but we had other chances throughout the game."

The Faroe Islands outfit adopted a defensive approach in Tuesday's game but Jeffrey believes his side will have chances in the second leg next Tuesday.

"Will they sit on it at home they way they did tonight or will they have to come out a little more and attack us?

"Also the players are only back in a couple of weeks and talk as you might, there is no substitute for match practice."

The Linfield boss heaped praised on his goalkeeper Ross Glendinning who acquitted himself well after being called into the team because of Alan Blayney's absence.

"I've very pleased with him," added Jeffrey.