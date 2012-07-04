Stephen Carr signs new Birmingham contract

Defender Stephen Carr has signed a new one-year contract at Birmingham to keep him at the club for the 2012/13 season.

The 35-year-old Republic of Ireland right-back will also remain captain at the Championship side.

Carr initially signed on a short-term deal in February 2009 but has since gone on to make 121 appearances for the club over a three-year period.

"It's good to get it sorted. I'm buzzing now, I can't wait to get restarted with the lads," said Carr.

Carr began his career at Tottenham before joining Newcastle for £2m in August 2004 - where he played with new Blues boss Lee Clark.

"I'm delighted that Stephen Carr has agreed a new contract with the club as he is a very important player," added Clark.

"I've worked with Stephen both as a player and a coach and I know that he's not just a fantastic, international-class player but he's also a leader.

"Stephen is a major influence both on the field and in the dressing room and he'll continue as my captain this season."

Clark was forced to sit out the tail end of last season through injury but has been training hard in recent months to be ready for the forthcoming campaign.

"I always wanted to re-sign once everything was right for me and I'm happy to be extending my stay here," he said.

"At my stage of my career, I have to be enjoying it and I know what I'm going to get now with Lee Clark because I know what he will bring from my days with him at Newcastle."