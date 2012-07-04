England rise to fourth in Fifa world football rankings

England have risen two places to fourth in the Fifa world rankings despite their Euro 2012 quarter-final exit.

European champions Spain remain number one, while beaten finalists Italy - who knocked England out on penalties - go up six places to sixth.

The 2014 World Cup hosts Brazil drop out of the top 10 for the first time, falling five spots to 11th.

Wales remain 38th, Scotland are ranked 49th - down eight places - while Northern Ireland move up one to 102nd.

Brazil's rankings fall Brazil are out of the top 10 for the first time since the Fifa rankings were created in August 1993

The Republic of Ireland, who lost all three group matches at Euro 2012, fall to 26th from 18th.

Both defeated Euro 2012 semi-finalists rise in the rankings with Germany up a place in second while Portugal climb five spots to fifth.

The Fifa world rankings are compiled every month, with ranking points accumulated according to results, the importance of the matches played and the strength of opposing teams.

Five-times world champions Brazil, who do not have to qualify for the World Cup as hosts, have played less top-level matches in 2012 than some of the other leading nations.

England have not reached a major tournament semi-final since the European Championship on home soil in 1996.

At Euro 2012 in Poland and Ukraine, England topped their group after drawing with France and beating Sweden and Ukraine before the defeat on penalties to Italy.

Fifa world rankings - top 20

1. Spain 2. Germany 3. Uruguay 4. England 5. Portugal 6. Italy 7. Argentina 8. Netherlands 9. Croatia 10. Denmark 11. Brazil 12. Greece 13. Russia 14. France 15. Chile 16. Ivory Coast 17. Sweden 18. Czech Republic 19. Mexico 20. Japan

Selected others: 26. Republic of Ireland 38. Wales 49. Scotland 102. Northern Ireland