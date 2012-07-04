Braintree Town swoop for Callum McNish

Braintree Town have signed midfielder Callum McNish following his release by Exeter City.

McNish, 20, spent one season at Exeter after leaving Southampton, making seven appearances for the Devon club.

Manager Alan Devonshire said: "I've been impressed with Callum, he's got two excellent feet and can add to our options in midfield.

"He's still got that desire to get back into the League and I'm sure he's going to have an excellent year with us."

McNish becomes the Iron's second summer signing following in the footsteps of winger Daniel Sparkes, who joined from Histon last month.

The Iron have lost three key members of the squad that guided them to a 12th place finish in the Blue Square Bet Premier last season.

Ben Wright has moved to Forest Green, Jai Reason left for Eastleigh and Aswad Thomas has signed for Grimsby.