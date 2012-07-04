Midfielder Alex Lawless agrees new contract with Luton

Alex Lawless

Luton Town midfielder Alex Lawless has agreed a new one-year contract with the Blue Square Bet Premier club.

The 27-year-old Welshman joined The Hatters from York City in 2010 and since then has made 76 appearances.

Boss Paul Buckle has also awarded 12-month deals to defender Newman Carney and striker Alasan Ann, both 18.

"Our club has a terrific history of producing young talent and, with the help of senior pros like Alex, I am confident they will flourish," he said.