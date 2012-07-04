Striker James Brown targets Gateshead promotion

Media playback is not supported on this device Brown targets Gateshead promotion

Striker James Brown has said Gateshead can achieve their goal of promotion to the Football League, after missing out on a play-off place last season.

The Tynesiders finished seven points off the Blue Square Bet Premier play-offs, after winning just 10 of their 21 games after the turn of the year.

"Last year they looked like they would be in the play-offs but fell off the pace," Brown told BBC Look North.

"But hopefully this season we're going to push on and go up to League Two."

Former Hartlepool United forward Brown was signed by boss Ian Bogie as a replacement for the outgoing Jon Shaw, who scored 35 goals for Gateshead last season prior to his departure to Luton Town.

Did you know? Brown ended a seven-year association with Hartlepool United when he was released this summer having made 175 appearances.

And the duo will come head to head with each other when the clubs meet in the season opener at Kenilworth Road on 11 August.

"I'd love to chip in with as many goals as I can, Yemi [Odubade] will as well," Brown added.

"Other players will get a few as well.

"It should be an interesting battle with Jon Shaw, I didn't see much of him myself but he did really well last season and we'll have to keep an eye on him."

Reporting by Emily Kelly.