York City's Adriano Moke uncertain on future

York City's out of contract midfielder Adriano Moke says he has conflicting emotions over where his future lies.

Moke, 22, looked set to depart Bootham Crescent after rejecting a contract offer and having discussions with Cambridge United.

However it appears a move to the U's has fallen through after the player failed a medical with the Blue Square Bet Premier side.

"My mind is all over the place at the moment," he told BBC Radio York.

"I'm really conflicted because I want to play as much as possible and part of me is worried now we're in the Football League I won't get as much game time, but another part of me really wants to prove myself.

"York City is a fantastic football club and I've got huge respect for the manager there and there's a chance I'll stay."

Having previously been on the books of Nottingham Forest and Leeds United, Moke joined the Minstermen last summer from the Glenn Hoddle Academy in Spain.

He made 34 appearances for York last season, as they clinched a return to the Football League via the play-offs.